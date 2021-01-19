India’s technology industry saw a rise of 36.1% in overall deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 83 deals worth $986.32m were announced in December 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 61 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 63 deals which accounted for 75.9% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 18 deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 21.7% and 2.4% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in India’s technology industry with total deals worth $538.84m, followed by private equity deals worth $447.47m.

India technology industry deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 84.4% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $832.55m, against the overall value of $986.32m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Nettle Infrastructure Investments’ $392m acquisition of Bharti Infratel

2) The $145m venture financing of Glance Digital Experience by Google and Mithril Capital Management

3) Azentio SoftwareLtd’s $135.8m asset transaction with 3i Infotech

4) The $100m venture financing of Pine Labs by Lone Pine Capital

5) South Lake Investment’s venture financing of Imagine Marketing for $59.75m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

