India’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 11.0% in May 2022

India’s technology industry registered an 11.0% drop in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.3% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 29.06% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 4.86% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.35% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 78.48% in May 2022, registering a 19.85% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 8.41% share, a decrease of 23.27% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 5.77%, registering a 26.78% decline from April 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 3.74%, down 39.18% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 27.29% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Accenture posted 2,485 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a drop of 26.89% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 1,037 jobs and a 29.22% drop. Tata Communications with 375 IT jobs and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 358 jobs, recorded a 141.94% growth and a 25.1% decrease, respectively, while Oracle recorded a decline of 59.31% with 328 job postings during May 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 49.58%, down by 20.9% from April 2022. Junior Level positions with a 45.62% share, registered a decline of 16.39% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.03% share, down 34.53% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.78%, recording a month-on-month decline of 68.44%.