India’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 4.8% in September 2022

India’s technology industry registered a 4.8% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.18% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 39.56% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 0.74% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.8% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 66.48% in September 2022, registering a 13.34% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 12.59% share, an increase of 25.83% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 11.06%, registering a 0.17% rise from August 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 4.69%, down 0.78% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 56.41% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Accenture posted 3,355 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 85.05% over the previous month, followed by Oracle with 908 jobs and a 4.97% growth. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 793 IT jobs and Infosys with 597 jobs, recorded a 5.31% growth and a 706.76% growth, respectively, while Genpact recorded an increase of 5.37% with 353 job postings during September 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 51.01%, up by 31.5% from August 2022. Junior Level positions with a 40.47% share, registered a decline of 3.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.48% share, up 2.77% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.95%, recording a month-on-month increase of 65.63%.