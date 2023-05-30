The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the amalgamation of technological progress, heightened connectivity, and the urgency for businesses to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in an ever-changing marketplace, and growing importance of technologies such as artificial neural networks, convolutional neural networks, and deep q-networks (DQNs). These technologies represent a subset of the tools and techniques used in deep reinforcement learning. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Deep reinforcement learning.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks, and generative adversarial network (GAN) are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas, wearable physiological monitors, smart lighting, and smart climate control systems, are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Deep reinforcement learning is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Deep reinforcement learning is a field within machine learning that merges reinforcement learning (RL) with deep learning techniques. It leverages deep neural networks to understand and process information from intricate input and output domains. Through deep reinforcement learning algorithms, agents can acquire sophisticated behaviours by directly learning from raw sensory inputs like images or videos. The ultimate objective of deep reinforcement learning is to develop autonomous agents that can effectively interact with their surroundings and optimise their actions based on the rewards they receive.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 520 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of deep reinforcement learning.

Key players in deep reinforcement learning – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to deep reinforcement learning

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Alphabet is one of the leading patent filers in deep reinforcement learning. The company’s patents are aimed at systems and methods that leverage machine learning to predict multiple touch interpretations. In particular, the systems and methods use a machine-learned touch interpretation prediction model that has been trained to receive touch sensor data indicative of one or more locations of one or more user input objects relative to a touch sensor at one or more times and, in response to receipt of the touch sensor data, provide one or more predicted touch interpretation outputs.

Each predicted touch interpretation output corresponds to a different type of predicted touch interpretation based at least in part on the touch sensor data. Predicted touch interpretations can include a set of touch point interpretations, a gesture interpretation, and/or a touch prediction vector for one or more future times.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include International Business Machines (IBM) and Microsoft.

By geographic reach, Turck duotec leads the pack, followed by ELMOS Semiconductor and Trion Worlds. In terms of application diversity, ROM Technologies holds the top position, followed by NIKE and Worlds.

Deep reinforcement learning can handle high-dimensional data, learn complex behaviours, facilitate end-to-end learning, enable transferability and generalisation, and drive advancements in various real-world applications, ultimately pushing the boundaries of AI research and development.

To further understand how artificial intelligence is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Thematic Intelligence.