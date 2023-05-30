The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), advancements in deep learning algorithms, and growing importance of technologies such as deep neural networks, generative adversarial network (GAN), and image and video super-resolution techniques. Dynamic image reconstruction process can use computational photography techniques to capture wide range of information and details and create visually appealing and dynamic images. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Dynamic image reconstruction.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks and generative adverserial network (GAN) are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors and smart lighting, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Dynamic image reconstruction is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Dynamic image reconstruction refers to the method used in medical imaging for generating a sequence of two-dimensional images from a sequence of three-dimensional scans of an object or patient taken at different time points. This approach enables healthcare practitioners to track and analyse changes occurring over time, aiding in the diagnosis, and monitoring of diseases or degenerative conditions.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 80+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of dynamic image reconstruction.

Key players in dynamic image reconstruction – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to dynamic image reconstruction

Koninklijke Philips is a leading patent filer in dynamic image reconstruction. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing spectral propagation restoration for spectral CT.

The method includes obtaining at least one of projection data from a spectral scan or image data generated from the projection data, selecting a local reference dataset from the at least one of the projection data or the image data, determining a noise pattern for the selected reference dataset, estimating underlying local structure from the reference dataset based on the noise pattern, and restoring at least one of the projection data or the image data based on the estimated underlying local structure.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Siemens and General Electric (GE).

By geographic reach, Johnson & Johnson leads the pack, followed by Stryker and VisionGate. In terms of application diversity, Accuray holds the top position, followed by VisEn Medical and Varex Imaging.

Dynamic image reconstruction in medical imaging enables healthcare professionals to observe and analyse temporal changes within patients or objects. This capability plays a crucial role in disease diagnosis, treatment evaluation, and monitoring the progression of conditions, leading to more accurate assessments and improved patient care.

