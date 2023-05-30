Vasanthi Vara

The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), advancements in AI algorithms and computing power, and growing importance of technologies such as neural networks, high-performance computing, and pre and post-processing tools. Finite element simulation can integrate computational fluid dynamics techniques to analyse and optimise fluid behaviour in engineering applications. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Finite element simulation.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks and generative adverserial network (GAN) are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors and smart lighting, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Finite element simulation is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Finite element simulation refers to a numerical approach employed for addressing intricate engineering challenges. It involves dividing the problem into smaller elements, solving them individually, and subsequently combining the results to obtain a comprehensive solution. This widely utilised method finds application in diverse engineering domains such as structural mechanics, fluid dynamics, and heat transfer.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 80+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of finite element simulation.

Key players in finite element simulation – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to finite element simulation

State Grid 348
Nippon Steel 152
China Southern Power Grid 113
JFE 110
Shima Seiki Mfg 88
Boeing 79
ANSYS 64
Dassault Systemes 63
Halliburton 44
Levi Strauss 39
Universidad Rey Juan Carlos 30
NIKE 28
State Grid Shanghai Municipal Electric Power 21
NARI Technology 21
Daido Steel 21
Safran 21
China National Offshore Oil 20
IHI 20
China National Petroleum 19
eBay 19
AutoForm Engineering 17
Hitachi 17
General Motors 17
Magna International 17
Subaru 17
Airbus 17
Furukawa 16
China Petrochemical 14
Arris Composites 14
ArcelorMittal 14
Toyota Motor 13
NARI Group 12
Siemens 12
Autodesk 12
General Electric 12
State Grid NARI Nanjing Control System 11
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain 11
Ford Motor 11
IFP Energies nouvelles 10
Schlumberger 10
ThyssenKrupp 10
Toyo Tire 10
Toyota Tsusho 10
Power Construction 9
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council 9
Panasonic 9
Toshiba 9
Yokohama Rubber 9
Canon 8
Aviation Industry 8

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

State Grid Corporation of China is a leading patent filer in finite element simulation. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing a transient power angle stability analysis numerical integration early termination method.

The method comprises the steps of judging whether a current simulation moment reaches a system fault clearing moment or not, in response to the fact that the current simulation moment reaches the system fault clearing moment, and obtaining a dominant image according to the maximum rotor angle gap of the current simulation moment.

It also involves obtaining the bus voltage amplitude of each generator and the corresponding generator set at the current simulation moment; judging whether the dominant image stability situation/instability situation is mature or not; performing power angle stability/instability quantitative analysis in response to maturation of the dominant image stability situation/instability situation; judging whether the quantitative analysis conclusion is credible or not; and in response to credibility of the quantitative analysis conclusion, outputting the quantitative analysis conclusion, and ending transient power angle stability analysis.

The invention also discloses a response system. According to the invention, the numerical integration is terminated in advance on the premise of ensuring the quantitative analysis precision of the transient power angle stability, and the required calculated amount can be reduced to at least 50% of the original calculated amount.

Other prominent patent filers in the finite element simulation space include Nippon Steel and China Southern Power Grid.

By geographic reach, JMV leads the pack, followed by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and Nippon Steel. In terms of application diversity, Adidas holds the top position, followed by Electronic Arts and Chevron U. S. A.

Finite element simulation helps to accurately model and analyse complex engineering problems, providing valuable insights into the behaviour and performance of structures, fluids, and other systems. It enables engineers to optimise designs, evaluate different scenarios, and make informed decisions, ultimately leading to safer, more efficient, and cost-effective engineering solutions. To further understand how artificial intelligence is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Thematic Intelligence.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.