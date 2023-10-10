The technologyindustry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality audio in various industries, including music production, broadcasting, and home entertainment, and growing importance of technologies such as advanced signal processing algorithms and circuitry that selectively amplify and modulate audio frequencies. In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in technology: aural exciters. Buy the report here.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilizing and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 1.5 million patents, there are 190+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, network-on-a-chip, in-memory computing, and aural exciters are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Electron beam lithography, OLED pixel compensation circuits, and PCI power management are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are capacitive touch panels and emergency communications network, which are now well established in the industry.

An aural exciter is a category of audio processing device that enriches audio signals by combining high-frequency harmonics with lower-frequency sounds, resulting in augmented clarity, presence, and depth in the audio output.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of aural exciters.

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Among the companies innovating in aural exciters, Kyocera is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patents are aimed at describing a piezoelectric vibration device and a portable terminal utilizing it, which enables a compact design while producing robust vibrations. The piezoelectric vibration device comprises a support body, a vibration member affixed to the support body for generating vibrations, a vibration element capable of undergoing bending vibrations, and a flexible first connecting component positioned between a bending surface of the vibration element and one of the primary surfaces of the vibration member. This configuration results in a piezoelectric vibration device that achieves both a low profile and powerful vibration capabilities, making it well-suited for integration into portable terminals. Other prominent patent filers in the space include Sony and Nokia.

In terms of application diversity, Corning leads the pack, while Qualcomm and Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications stood in the second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications held the top position, followed by Sentons and Nokia.



Aural exciters enhance sound quality by emphasizing specific frequency bands, leading to improved clarity, presence, and depth in audio signals. The technology finds widespread application in music production, broadcasting, and home entertainment systems, elevating the overall auditory experience. Aural exciters are instrumental in achieving high-fidelity audio, making them a crucial tool for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Their ability to enrich and refine audio output contributes to a more immersive and enjoyable listening environment across various industries and applications.

