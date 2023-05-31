The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by digital transformation and the widespread adoption of artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing, and growing importance of technologies related to smart sensors, advanced charge transfer, analog-to digital conversion and pixel binning. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Charge-coupled device (CCD) memory.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are software-defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Charge-coupled device (CCD) memory is a key innovation area in cloud

Charge-coupled device (CCD) memory is a form of semiconductor memory that relies on an array of charge-coupled devices (CCDs) for data storage. CCDs are essentially capacitors that store bits of data in the form of electric charges. Data is stored as a charge on each capacitor and is retrieved by sequentially transferring the charge from one capacitor to the next until it reaches the readout device. CCD memory is commonly used in various imaging devices, including digital cameras and scanners.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of charge-coupled device (CCD) memory.

Key players in charge-coupled device (CCD) memory – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to charge-coupled device (CCD) memory

Among the companies innovating in charge-coupled device (CCD) memory, Beijing Electronics Holding is the leading patent filer. The company’s patents are focused on shift register units comprising inter-connected pre-charging, resetting, pull-up control and noise reduction modules.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Semiconductor Energy Laboratory and AUO.

By geographical reach, Semiconductor Energy Laboratory leads the pack, followed by Samsung Group and LG Display. In terms of application diversity, Japan Display holds the top position, followed by Sharp and Hon Hai Precision Industry.

Charge-coupled device (CCD) memory enables the creation of high-quality images with low noise and good sensitivity. CCDs can store large amounts of image data and are widely used in various imaging devices such as digital cameras, scanners, and telescopes. CCDs have also played a significant role in the development of modern astronomy, as they have been used to capture detailed images of celestial objects.

To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.