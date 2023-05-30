The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and mobility, and growing importance of technologies such as edge devices, fog nodes, edge computing software, and networking technologies. These technologies work together to enable fog computing, facilitating efficient and real-time processing of data at the network edge. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Fog computing.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software-defined wide area network, fog computing and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Fog computing is a key innovation area in cloud

Fog computing is an infrastructure for computing that operates in a decentralised manner. In this setup, data, computation, storage, and applications are strategically distributed between the data source and the cloud, aiming for optimal efficiency. By facilitating data communication, collection, and processing closer to its origin and consumption, fog computing offers advantages over conventional cloud computing architectures in terms of efficiency and security.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 80+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of fog computing.

Key players in fog computing – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to fog computing

Intel is one of the leading patent filers in fog computing. The company’s patents are aimed at a method and apparatus for offloading data from a device with a duty cycle shortage to a device with an excess of duty cycle. In an example method, a packet is sent to a cloud device. A duty cycle usage remaining for transmission of data to the cloud device is calculated. If the remaining duty cycle is below a pre-set limit, data is offloaded to a sending device.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Apple and Cox Enterprises.

By geographic reach, Intel leads the pack, followed by Alphabet and Naver. In terms of application diversity, Johnson & Johnson holds the top position, followed by Strong Force IoT Portfolio 2016 and iRobot.

Fog computing plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between the cloud and edge devices, offering several significant advantages. It reduces latency, enhances real-time decision-making capabilities, and improves overall system performance.

