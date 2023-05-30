The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and mobility, and growing importance of technologies related to wireless communication protocols, IoT platforms, voice recognition and natural language processing (NLP), and sensors and detectors. These technologies collectively enable the automation and control of various devices and systems within a smart home environment, providing convenience, energy efficiency, security, and personalized experiences for homeowners. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Home automation control systems.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are software-defined wide area network, fog computing and centralised telemetry system which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Home automation control systems is a key innovation area in cloud

Home automation control systems involve the integration of electrical devices in a residential or building setting to enable automated control over lighting, heating, air conditioning, security, entertainment systems, and other household appliances. Home automation utilises computers and dedicated software to oversee and regulate different aspects of a home or building. Networking components, such as routers, hubs, switches, and gateways, are also incorporated to facilitate communication between devices and the central control system.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 260+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of home automation control systems.

Key players in home automation control systems – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to home automation control systems

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Haier Group is one of the leading patent filers in home automation control systems. The company’s patents are aimed at invention related to a method and technique of application scene control.

The method comprises steps such as collecting environment information, comparing the environment information with an environment model, obtaining an environment parameter change value, and sending a control instruction to the corresponding intelligent terminal according to the environmental parameter change value. A

According to the invention, a simplified man-machine interaction mode of the intelligent equipment can be provided, and the comfort of a home environment is improved.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Gree Electric Appliances and Johnson Controls International.

By geographic reach, Mobile Comfort leads the pack, followed by ista International and Barghest Building Performance. In terms of application diversity, Smartfrog holds the top position, followed by Prodea Systems and Delos Living.

Home automation control systems bring convenience, energy efficiency, security, customisation, and lifestyle enhancements to homeowners. They offer a more connected, intelligent, and comfortable living environment while providing potential cost savings and contributing to a sustainable future.

To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.