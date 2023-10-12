The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the escalating demand for digital content across various industries, such as entertainment, publishing, and e-learning, as well as the need for robust copyright protection in an era of widespread digital piracy and unauthorized sharing, and growing importance of technologies such as encryption protocols, secure authentication mechanisms, and digital watermarking techniques. In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Cloud in technology: media assets DRM. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 1.5 million patents to analyze innovation intensity for the technology industry, there are 190+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Media assets DRM is a key innovation area in cloud

Media assets digital rights management (DRM) is the technology that empowers content creators, proprietors, and distributors to govern the utilization, dissemination, and entry to their digital media content through the implementation of encryption and access control methodologies.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 90+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of media assets DRM.

Key players in media assets DRM – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to media assets DRM

Among the companies innovating in cloud-enabled media assets DRM, nChain is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patents are aimed at validating a blockchain transaction through a computer-implemented process that involves several steps. It includes obtaining data about at least one Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) referred to by a corresponding input in the transaction from a member node within a shard containing UTXOs. Additionally, validity data for at least one UTXO is acquired from a node, and a validation check on at least one input is conducted using that validity data. Other prominent patent filers in the space include Alibaba and Dell Technologies.

In terms of application diversity, Digimarc leads the pack, while Audible Magic and Ballet Global stood in the second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographical reach, Dell Technologies leads the pack, followed by nChain and Global Tel*Link.



Cloud-enabled media assets DRM provides a robust framework for content creators, owners, and distributors to safeguard their digital media content. By utilizing cloud-based solutions, DRM ensures that content is accessed and distributed only by authorized users, preventing unauthorized sharing or piracy. The technology is pivotal in enabling content creators to monetize their work, while maintaining control over its distribution.

