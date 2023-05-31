The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by factors such as the increasing need for fast and secure file transfers in various industries, the proliferation of mobile devices, and the demand for real-time collaboration, as well as growing importance of technologies such as cloud storage platforms, wireless communication protocols, encryption mechanisms, and data synchronisation algorithms. These technologies work in conjunction to enable quick and secure file transfers, empowering individuals and businesses with efficient data-sharing capabilities. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Short-range file transfer networks.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights Innovation in Cloud: Short-range file transfer networks

Buy the Report

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI-assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Short-range file transfer networks is a key innovation area in cloud

Short-range file transfer networks enable secure and rapid file transfers over limited distances, such as within a local area network (LAN), connecting two computers. These networks are commonly utilised for expedited and protected transmission of large files, particularly those containing sensitive data. Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth are prominent examples of short-range file transfer networks.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 90+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of short-range file transfer networks.

Key players in short-range file transfer networks – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to short-range file transfer networks

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Samsung Group 330 Unlock company profile
Alphabet 216 Unlock company profile
Sony Group 213 Unlock company profile
LG 189 Unlock company profile
Apple 125 Unlock company profile
BlackBerry 125 Unlock company profile
Nokia 124 Unlock company profile
Qualcomm 70 Unlock company profile
Canon 69 Unlock company profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 65 Unlock company profile
Xiaomi 54 Unlock company profile
STMicroelectronics 49 Unlock company profile
ZTE 42 Unlock company profile
HTC 37 Unlock company profile
Legend 37 Unlock company profile
Microsoft 35 Unlock company profile
PHC 34 Unlock company profile
Intel 34 Unlock company profile
NEC 31 Unlock company profile
NIKE 29 Unlock company profile
Sharp 26 Unlock company profile
Thales 24 Unlock company profile
Panasonic 24 Unlock company profile
Finewell 21 Unlock company profile
Deutsche Telekom 21 Unlock company profile
Toshiba 21 Unlock company profile
Verimatrix 20 Unlock company profile
Brother Industries 19 Unlock company profile
Ricoh 19 Unlock company profile
SoftBank Group 18 Unlock company profile
GuangDong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications 17 Unlock company profile
Pinn 17 Unlock company profile
Allegion 17 Unlock company profile
Denso 17 Unlock company profile
Affinity Labs of Texas 17 Unlock company profile
Hon Hai Precision Industry 16 Unlock company profile
Johnson & Johnson 15 Unlock company profile
Hyundai Motor Group 14 Unlock company profile
Huizhou TCL Mobile Communication 14 Unlock company profile
NXP Semiconductors 14 Unlock company profile
Capital One Financial 13 Unlock company profile
Siemens 13 Unlock company profile
GoFish Cam 13 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 12 Unlock company profile
Immersion 12 Unlock company profile
Baidu 11 Unlock company profile
Koninklijke Philips 11 Unlock company profile
Cubic 11 Unlock company profile
ROHM 11 Unlock company profile
INSIDE Contactless 11 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in short-range file transfer networks, Samsung is one of the leading patent filers. The company’s patents are aimed at a device that performs wireless communication with a second communication terminal via a server. The device includes a communication determiner that decides whether to perform communication in a long-range wireless communication mode, for interacting with the second communication terminal through the server. It also comprises a communicator, which, based on the determination, transmits a connection request to the server and receives a response message, including authentication information for establishing communication with the second communication terminal from the server. The device also has a controller, which controls the first communication terminal to perform wireless communication with the second communication terminal, in reply to the response message. The other prominent patent filers in the space include Alphabet and Sony Group.  

In terms of geographical reach, ROHM leads the pack, followed by Johnson & Johnson and GoFish Cam. In terms of application diversity, Garmin holds the top position, followed by GoFish Cam and NIKE.   

Cloud innovation has brought significant advancements to short-range file transfer networks, transforming the way people share and exchange files. With the integration of cloud technology, file transfer networks can now leverage cloud storage and computing capabilities to facilitate seamless and efficient file transfers over short distances. This cloud-based approach offers several benefits, including enhanced scalability, improved reliability, and simplified cross-platform compatibility.

To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.