The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by factors such as the increasing need for fast and secure file transfers in various industries, the proliferation of mobile devices, and the demand for real-time collaboration, as well as growing importance of technologies such as cloud storage platforms, wireless communication protocols, encryption mechanisms, and data synchronisation algorithms. These technologies work in conjunction to enable quick and secure file transfers, empowering individuals and businesses with efficient data-sharing capabilities. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Short-range file transfer networks.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI-assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Short-range file transfer networks is a key innovation area in cloud

Short-range file transfer networks enable secure and rapid file transfers over limited distances, such as within a local area network (LAN), connecting two computers. These networks are commonly utilised for expedited and protected transmission of large files, particularly those containing sensitive data. Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth are prominent examples of short-range file transfer networks.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 90+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of short-range file transfer networks.

Key players in short-range file transfer networks – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to short-range file transfer networks

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in short-range file transfer networks, Samsung is one of the leading patent filers. The company’s patents are aimed at a device that performs wireless communication with a second communication terminal via a server. The device includes a communication determiner that decides whether to perform communication in a long-range wireless communication mode, for interacting with the second communication terminal through the server. It also comprises a communicator, which, based on the determination, transmits a connection request to the server and receives a response message, including authentication information for establishing communication with the second communication terminal from the server. The device also has a controller, which controls the first communication terminal to perform wireless communication with the second communication terminal, in reply to the response message. The other prominent patent filers in the space include Alphabet and Sony Group.

In terms of geographical reach, ROHM leads the pack, followed by Johnson & Johnson and GoFish Cam. In terms of application diversity, Garmin holds the top position, followed by GoFish Cam and NIKE.

Cloud innovation has brought significant advancements to short-range file transfer networks, transforming the way people share and exchange files. With the integration of cloud technology, file transfer networks can now leverage cloud storage and computing capabilities to facilitate seamless and efficient file transfers over short distances. This cloud-based approach offers several benefits, including enhanced scalability, improved reliability, and simplified cross-platform compatibility.

