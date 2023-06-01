The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for automation, the need for efficient resource management, and the rise of Industry 4.0 initiatives, as well as growing importance of technologies such as industrial Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and advanced data analytics. These technologies enable efficient data collection, seamless connectivity, predictive maintenance, intelligent decision-making, and adaptive production capabilities, revolutionising the manufacturing landscape and driving the growth of cloud-based smart factory systems. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Smart factory systems.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software-defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Smart factory systems is a key innovation area in cloud

Smart factory systems are advanced production systems that combine operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) to facilitate streamlined and productive manufacturing processes. These systems leverage technologies such as automation, robotics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enable real-time monitoring and process optimisation. By integrating data and utilising analytics, smart factory systems enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness, revolutionising the manufacturing industry.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 360+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of smart factory systems.

Key players in smart factory systems – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to smart factory systems

State Grid Corporation of China is one of the leading patent filers in smart factory systems. The company’s patents are aimed at invention related to a power demand side management platform comprising five sub layers that include a data source layer, a network layer, a data layer, a support layer, and an application layer.

According to the invention, services such as power information monitoring analysis, energy application service, demand side management information issuing and the like can be provided for government users, power grid companies, energy application users and social users, and availability and application performance of a 7*24-hour system can be realised.

The system can timely discover a fault phenomenon and provide an early warning. It can also perform fault cause auxiliary analysis and provide automatic fault processing capability, reducing operation costs, shortening the problem solving time, improving user satisfaction, and ensuring safe, stable and highly efficient operation of each service system.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Siemens and Hitachi.

By geographic reach, Thomson Reuters Global Resources leads the pack, followed by THORLABS and Reactive Technologies. In terms of application diversity, Intel holds the top position, followed by Precitec Optronic and Alphabet.

Smart factory systems have brought about transformative changes in industrial manufacturing. By leveraging cloud computing, smart factory systems can seamlessly integrate data from various devices, machines, and sensors, enabling real-time monitoring, analysis, and optimisation of production processes. This cloud-based approach offers numerous benefits, including enhanced flexibility, scalability, and remote accessibility, as well as improved operational efficiency and cost savings.

