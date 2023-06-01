The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rising demand for scalable and flexible computing solutions, the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the need for seamless connectivity across various platforms, and growing importance of technologies such as virtualisation, containerisation, edge computing, and advanced network protocols to enable efficient data transmission, secure data management, and real-time processing capabilities for system-on-chip (SoC) devices connected to the cloud. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: SoC computing devices.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software-defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

SoC computing devices is a key innovation area in cloud

System-on-chip (SoC) computing devices consolidate all essential computer system components into a single chip, serving as self-contained computers. These devices encompass microprocessors, memory, storage, and digital signal processors, and they find application in numerous consumer electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 80+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of SoC computing devices.

Key players in SoC computing devices – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to SoC computing devices

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Intel is one of the leading patent filers in SoC computing devices. The company’s patents are aimed at technologies for low-latency compression in a data centre. In an illustrative embodiment, a storage sled compresses data with a low-latency compression algorithm prior to storing the data. The latency of the compression algorithm is less than the latency of the storage device, so that the latency of the storage and retrieval times are not significantly affected by the compression and decompression.

In other embodiments, a compute sled may compress data with a low-latency compression algorithm prior to sending the data to a storage sled.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Samsung and Microsoft.

By geographic reach, Panduit leads the pack, followed by Everactive and Capgemini. In terms of application diversity, Dualitas holds the top position, followed by Semiconductor Energy Laboratory and Broadcom.

SoC computing devices can revolutionise the way people utilise and interact with technology. By leveraging the power of cloud computing, SoC devices can offload intensive processing tasks to remote servers, enabling advanced functionalities and improved user experiences. This cloud-based approach offers several benefits, including increased computational capabilities, enhanced storage capacity, seamless software updates, and efficient utilisation of resources.

