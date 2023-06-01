The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for voice-based applications such as virtual assistants and voice-controlled devices, the need for accurate speech recognition and sentiment analysis in various industries, and growing importance of technologies such as automatic speech recognition (ASR), speaker recognition, emotion detection, and language translation. These technologies enable enhanced speech understanding, sentiment analysis, and language processing, empowering businesses to extract valuable insights from spoken data and provide personalised and efficient user experiences. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Speech analysis systems.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software-defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Speech analysis systems is a key innovation area in cloud

Speech analysis systems encompass computer systems specifically developed to analyse and comprehend human speech. Through the utilisation of techniques like natural language processing and machine learning, these systems are capable of extracting valuable insights from spoken words. They find applications in diverse areas such as customer service automation, sentiment analysis, market research, and beyond, enabling businesses to derive meaningful information from spoken interactions.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of speech analysis systems.

Key players in speech analysis systems – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to speech analysis systems

Microsoft is one of the leading patent filers in speech analysis systems. The company’s patents are aimed at registration of a person with an intelligent assistant computer for obtaining one or more image frames captured via one or more cameras that depict an initially unregistered person.

The facial recognition data for the initially unregistered person is extracted from the one or more image frames. A spoken command to register the initially unregistered person is received via one or more microphones. Upon determining that the spoken command originated from the registered person having the pre-established registration privilege, the initially unregistered person is registered as a newly registered person by associating one or more additional privileges with the facial recognition data in a person profile for the newly registered person.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Knowles and Samsung.

In terms of geographical reach, Shenzhen Goodix Technology leads the pack, followed by Sony Group and Baidu. In terms of application diversity, Essence Group holds the top position, followed by Knowles and Shenzhen Goodix Technology.

Cloud innovation in speech analysis systems has revolutionised the way spoken language is processed and understood. These systems leverage advanced technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse and derive insights from spoken data.

