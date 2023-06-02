The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the need for real-time monitoring and analytics, and the demand for cost-effective and scalable solutions thereby growing importance of technologies such as cloud computing platforms, edge computing, machine learning, and data analytics. These technologies enable efficient data collection, processing, and analysis, resulting in actionable insights and improved decision-making. As organisations strive to harness the power of sensor data, cloud innovation in virtual sensor networks plays a crucial role in unlocking the potential of IoT and driving digital transformation. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Virtual sensor network.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI-assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software-defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Virtual sensor network is a key innovation area in cloud

A virtual sensor network (VSN) is a distributed system that employs virtual sensors to gather data from physical sensors, enabling the monitoring and control of diverse environmental factors. Virtual sensors, which are software-based, utilise data obtained from physical sensors to generate virtual readings, facilitating the detection, tracking, and analysis of environmental changes.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 150+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of virtual sensor network.

Key players in virtual sensor network – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to virtual sensor network

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Strong Force Iot Portfolio 2016 is a leading patent filer in virtual sensor network. One of the company’s patents describes the system that consists of a crosspoint switch that connects multiple inputs and outputs in the local data collection system. The inputs are connected to different sensors, while the outputs can switch between delivering signals from the sensors individually or simultaneously. The system allows for the flexible assignment of inputs to outputs and can manage data collection bands using an intelligent neural net expert system.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include FedEx and Furukawa.

By geographic reach, TRAXENS leads the pack, followed by Ciambella and Groupe SEB. In terms of application diversity, Strong Force Iot Portfolio 2016 holds the top position, followed by Johnson & Johnson and SIPCO.

Cloud innovation in virtual sensor networks has revolutionised the way sensor data is collected, analysed, and utilised. Virtual sensor networks leverage cloud computing infrastructure to create a virtual network of sensors, enabling the collection of data from distributed sources. To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.