The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the need for stronger and more comprehensive cybersecurity measures to protect against cyber threats and attacks, and growing importance of technologies such as face recognition, iris recognition, retina recognition, voice recognition, and behavioural biometrics. These technologies have facilitated the digital transformation of enterprises, but have also created various threats such as security breaches and unauthorised data access, demanding more attention on cybersecurity. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Biometric authentication.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, firmware security, multimedia signal encryption, and biometric authentication, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Biometric authentication is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Biometric authentication is a security procedure that employs distinct physiological or behavioural traits to validate an individual's identity. This authentication method commonly entails the utilisation of devices like fingerprint scanners, voice recognition systems, or facial recognition technology to ascertain and confirm the identity of a person.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 180+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of biometric authentication.

Key players in biometric authentication – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to biometric authentication

Samsung Group is one of the leading patent filers in biometric authentication. The company’s patents are aimed at an electronic device that may include a biometric sensor configured to detect a contact signal from at least two biometric electrodes and a processor configured to determine whether the contact signal received from the biometric sensor has biological characteristics.

When the processor determines that the contact signal is a biometric input having biological characteristics, the processor executes a biometric information function. When the processor determines that the contact signal does not include the biological characteristics, the processor executes a general function related to an application.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include GuangDong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications and Apple.

In terms of geographic reach, Element leads the pack, followed by Veridium and Gingy Technology. In terms of application diversity, Nio holds the top position, followed by Tesseract Health and Cox Enterprises.

Biometric authentication is important to consider privacy concerns and ensure appropriate safeguards are in place to protect biometric data from unauthorised access or misuse, making it a valuable tool for ensuring security and privacy in numerous scenarios. To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.