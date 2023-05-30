The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the need for stronger and more comprehensive cybersecurity measures to protect against cyber threats and attacks, and growing importance of technologies such as biometric recognition, machine learning, artificial intelligence, behavioural analytics, and multi-factor authentication. These technologies work in combination to establish a continuous and adaptive authentication process, ensuring that user identities are verified and protected throughout their interactions with digital systems. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Continuous authentication.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, firmware security, multimedia signal encryption, and biometric authentication, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Continuous authentication is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Continuous authentication is an ongoing verification process that employs various techniques to constantly confirm a user's identity. It is an automated procedure that validates a user's identity in real-time during their interactions with a system or network. By implementing continuous authentication, organisations can maintain strict control over access to sensitive systems and data, ensuring that only authorised individuals are granted entry. This approach incorporates methods such as biometric authentication, behaviour analysis, location tracking, and other technologies that aid in verifying a user's identity.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of continuous authentication.

Key players in continuous authentication – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to continuous authentication

Sony Group is one of the leading patent filers in continuous authentication. The company’s patents are aimed at smart wearable devices and methods disclosed for providing feedback for optimal placement of the wearable device. This includes systems and methods to lock or unlock a wearable device and/or notify external wearable/non-wearable devices depending on the states of the wearer by sending notification or providing feedback if mispositioned or repositioned on the wearer.

It also includes systems and methods for providing a user indication of proper placement of a wearable device by providing feedback based on acquired bio-signal quality. In one embodiment, bio-signal quality is acquired by comparing a computed signal to noise ratio to that of an expected signal.

Other prominent patent filers in the continuous authentication space include Apple and Alphabet.

By geographic reach, Omron Tateisi Electronics leads the pack, followed by Sony Group and Alphabet. In terms of application diversity, Life holds the top position, followed by Biowatch and Alphabet.

Continuous authentication offers a proactive and robust security approach, providing benefits such as enhanced security, user convenience, adaptive risk management, real-time threat detection, compliance support, fraud prevention, scalability, and user confidence.

To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.