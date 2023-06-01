The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the growing prevalence of complex computing systems, stringent data protection regulations, and the rising awareness of the potential risks posed by side channel attacks, as well as growing importance of technologies such as advanced cryptographic algorithms, hardware-based security solutions, and software techniques that reduce information leakage and enhance system resilience against these attacks. These technologies play a pivotal role in fortifying cybersecurity defences and protecting sensitive data from side channel attacks. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Side channel attack mitigation.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, firmware security, multimedia signal encryption, and biometric authentication, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Side channel attack mitigation is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Side channel attack mitigation refers to a security approach aimed at minimising or preventing the impact of side channel attacks. These attacks exploit the physical attributes of a system, such as power consumption, heat, electromagnetic radiation, or sound, to extract sensitive information. Mitigation techniques for side channel attacks encompass alterations at the hardware, software, and technique levels. These techniques involve implementing changes to the system's hardware, modifying software configurations, and employing different methodologies to enhance resistance against side channel attacks.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 80+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of side channel attack mitigation.

Key players in side channel attack mitigation – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to side channel attack mitigation

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

SoftBank Group is one of the leading patent filers in side channel attack mitigation. The company’s patents are aimed at data processing apparatus with branch prediction circuitry adapted to store at least one branch prediction state entry in relation to a stream of instructions, and an input circuitry to receive at least one input to generate a new branch prediction state entry, wherein at least one input comprises a plurality of bits.

A coding circuitry is also adapted to encode at least some of the plurality of bits based on a value associated with a current execution environment in which the stream of instructions is being executed. This guards against potential attacks which exploit the ability for branch prediction entries trained by one execution environment to be used by another execution environment as a basis for branch predictions.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Intel and Cisco Systems.

By geographic reach, AVL List leads the pack, followed by High Sec Labs and Cisco Systems. In terms of application diversity, Palantir Technologies holds the top position, followed by Kudelski and Darktrace.

Cybersecurity innovation in side channel attack mitigation has become imperative in the face of increasingly sophisticated attacks exploiting unintended information leakage from computing systems. The innovation focuses on detecting and preventing side channel attacks, which exploit unintended information leaks, such as power consumption or electromagnetic emissions, to gain unauthorised access to sensitive data.

To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.