The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by several factors, including the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, stringent data protection regulations, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, as well as and growing importance of technologies such as asymmetric cryptography algorithms such as Rivest-Shamir-Adleman (RSA) and elliptic curve cryptography (ECC), along with hash functions and key management protocols. These technologies play a vital role in safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining robust cybersecurity infrastructures. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Signcryption.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, firmware security, multimedia signal encryption, and biometric authentication, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Signcryption is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Signcryption is an innovative cryptographic approach that integrates the functionalities of digital signatures and encryption, ensuring both authentication and confidentiality simultaneously. Its purpose is to offer a streamlined and secure method for safeguarding data during network transmission, effectively combining authentication and confidentiality in a single step.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of signcryption.

Key players in signcryption – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to signcryption

Dell Technologies is one of the leading patent filers in signcryption. The company’s patents are aimed at a method for intercepting a remote desktop connection request and connecting to a network gateway based on the request. A first connection with a server is initiated via the network gateway using a first communication protocol. A plurality of cryptographic contexts is exchanged with the server.

A token encrypted using one of the plurality of cryptographic contexts is received from the server. The token is sent from a client device to the server or a proxy to authenticate the client device, and a second connection is initiated with the server, via the proxy, using a second communication protocol.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Network-1 Technologies and Qualcomm.

By geographic reach, Polarcus leads the pack, followed by Sony Group and Airbus Group. In terms of application diversity, Polarcus holds the top position, followed by Leeo and Sony Group.

Cybersecurity innovation in signcryption has emerged as a crucial development in the field, combining the functionalities of both digital signature and encryption techniques. This advanced approach offers secure communication by ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and authenticity of data transmission.

