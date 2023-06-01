The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing value of software assets, the need to prevent piracy and unauthorised copying, and the rising concerns regarding intellectual property theft, as well as growing importance of technologies such as digital watermarking, code obfuscation, steganography, and cryptographic algorithms. These technologies allow developers to embed unique and imperceptible marks or signatures within the software code, enabling the identification of the rightful owner and tracing unauthorised usage. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Software watermarking.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, firmware security, multimedia signal encryption, and biometric authentication, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Software watermarking is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Software watermarking involves the incorporation of digital information into a software programme to enable its tracking and identification, serving purposes such as safeguarding intellectual property and detecting instances of piracy. By embedding unique digital identifiers or marks within the software, it becomes possible to trace and identify unauthorised use or distribution. Software watermarking is an effective technique used to protect the ownership and integrity of software assets, deterring piracy, and ensuring the rightful usage of intellectual property.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 100+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of software watermarking.

Key players in software watermarking – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to software watermarking

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Sony Group is one of the leading patent filers in software watermarking. The company’s patents are aimed at a non-transitory computer-readable storage medium provided for storing computer program instructions that cause a computer to implement a method of exchanging content.

The method includes connecting to an information processing apparatus and transferring an ID of the computer to the information processing apparatus when a connection to the information processing apparatus is detected. The method further includes storing content and data related to the content transmitted from the information processing apparatus, transferring the data corresponding to the content stored in the computer, and reproducing the stored content. The content is automatically transferred to the computer when the computer is judged to be a predetermined device.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Microsoft and Cox Enterprises.

By geographic reach, Flex leads the pack, followed by Age Bold and Intertrust Technologies. In terms of application diversity, Digimarc holds the top position, followed by Digital Media Technology and Sharp.

Cybersecurity innovation in software watermarking focuses on protecting software intellectual property and detecting unauthorised use or distribution. By implementing software watermarking techniques, organisations can enhance the protection of their valuable software assets, deter piracy, and maintain control over their intellectual property rights.

To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.