The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing concerns over data breaches and cyber threats, as well as regulatory requirements for enhanced security measures, and growing importance of technologies such as advanced encryption algorithms, secure boot mechanisms, and secure key management protocols. These technologies collectively contribute to establishing a trusted computing environment and protecting critical systems and data from potential attacks. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Trusted platform modules.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are firmware security and multimedia signal encryptions which are now well-established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Trusted platform modules is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Trusted platform modules (TPMs) are dedicated hardware components that ensure the secure storage of encryption keys, passwords, and digital certificates. Their primary purpose is to offer a tamper-resistant environment for critical operations such as key generation, encryption, and decryption. TPMs are commonly employed for authentication, digital signatures, and safeguarding data from unauthorised access.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 60+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of trusted platform modules.

Key players in trusted platform modules – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to trusted platform modules

Microsoft is a leading patent filer in the trusted platforms modules space. One of the company’s patents describes how in a multi-tenancy environment, a secure approach is employed to mitigate potential conflicts between tenants from different trust domains. By running tenants within a dedicated trust boundary component, security measures are implemented to prevent hostility between tenants. This system includes pre-prepared trust boundary components that can be quickly initiated, allowing for efficient establishment of trust boundaries while ensuring both security and low latency. Additionally, resource containers are used to effectively allocate resources among processes within the trust boundary component.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Intel and Huawei.

By geographic reach, Apple leads the pack, followed by Royal Bank of Canada and Exacttrak. In terms of application diversity, Rohde & Schwarz holds the top position, followed by vArmour Networks and Xiaomi.

Cybersecurity innovation in trusted platform modules (TPMs) helps to enhance the security of digital systems. TPMs provide a dedicated hardware solution for storing sensitive information such as encryption keys, passwords, and digital certificates, ensuring their protection from unauthorised access and tampering. By incorporating TPMs into various devices and systems, cybersecurity is strengthened, enabling secure operations such as authentication, digital signing, and data protection.

