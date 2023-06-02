The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing prevalence of remote work, growing concerns over data privacy, rising number of cyber threats, and growing importance of encryption protocols such as internet protocol security (IPSec) and secure sockets layer/transport layer security (SSL/TLS) to ensure data confidentiality, integrity, and authentication while enabling seamless remote access to network resources. With the ever-expanding need for secure remote connectivity, cybersecurity innovation in virtual private network (VPN) tunnelling can play an instrumental role in safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring secure communication in today’s interconnected world. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: VPN tunneling.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, firmware security, multimedia signal encryption, and biometric authentication, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

VPN tunnelling is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

VPN tunnelling refers to the technique of establishing an encrypted connection between two endpoints, such as a computer and a server, over the internet. This method ensures the secure transmission of private data and enables a protected connection for remote users. Furthermore, it can be utilised to bypass geographical restrictions, granting access to blocked websites or services.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 530+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of VPN tunnelling.

Key players in VPN tunnelling – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to VPN tunnelling

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Huawei is a leading patent filer in VPN tunnelling. One of the company’s patents is aimed at an invention related to providing a service path allocation method, a router, and a service execution entity. In one of the embodiments, the router obtains a user identifier and IP 5-tuple information after receiving a packet, queries for a corresponding target service processing path according to the user identifier and the IP 5-tuple information, and sends the service packet to the first-hop service execution entity in the service path for corresponding service processing.

For a different service flow, the executed target service processing path is different. Different service paths can be allocated to different service flows according to a user's customisation and a service type, thereby implementing dynamic allocation of the service paths and increasing a utilisation ratio of network resources.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Cisco Systems and Ericsson.

By geographic reach, Tectia leads the pack, followed by PacketFabric and Kalypton. In terms of application diversity, Hygenic holds the top position, followed by ARC Devices and Verimatrix.

Cybersecurity innovation in VPN tunnelling can significantly enhance the protection of sensitive data during transmission over public networks. It establishes secure, encrypted tunnels that encapsulate data and create a private communication channel, shielding it from unauthorised access.

To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.