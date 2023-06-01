The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the growing need for privacy and confidentiality in digital transactions, regulatory requirements for data protection, and the increasing adoption of blockchain technology, as well as growing importance of technologies such as zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive argument of knowledge (zk-SNARKs), zero-knowledge scalable transparent argument of knowledge (zk-STARKs), and other related mathematical algorithms. These technologies play a crucial role in enabling secure interactions, privacy-preserving identity verification, and confidential data sharing, shaping the future of cybersecurity in various domains. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Zero knowledge proof.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, firmware security, multimedia signal encryption, and biometric authentication, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Zero knowledge proof is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Zero knowledge proof (ZKP) is an innovative technique that allows for the verification of a statement's validity without disclosing any additional information. Using cryptographic methods, ZKP enables the demonstration of knowledge about a specific fact without revealing the actual content of that fact. For instance, in a ZKP protocol, two parties can prove their possession of an identical secret without disclosing the nature of the secret itself. This approach ensures privacy and confidentiality while still allowing for the establishment of trust and authentication in various scenarios.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 620+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of zero knowledge proof.

Key players in zero knowledge proof – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to zero knowledge proof

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

SoftBank Group is a leading patent filer in zero knowledge proof. One of the company's patents describes the primary database that synchronises data values to a reading database within a specified time. In case of primary database failure, a transaction processing server quickly determines and processes transaction requests, acquiring transaction identification and data variation values. If the standby database does not contain the corresponding data value, an accurate data value is determined using the reading database and data variation value. The techniques described ensure uninterrupted transactions and enhance user experience.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include International Business Machines (IBM) and Microsoft.

By geographic reach, Macerich leads the pack, followed by Omnifone and Guangzhou Tedao Information Technology. In terms of application diversity, Huntercraft holds the top position, followed by Generex Biotechnology and Bruin Biometrics.

Cybersecurity innovation in zero knowledge proof (ZKP) has emerged as a ground-breaking approach to securely authenticate and verify information without revealing sensitive data. ZKP allows a party to prove the authenticity of certain knowledge or claims without disclosing any specific details about that knowledge.

To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.