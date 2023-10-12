The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the increasing demand for advanced safety features in automotive and industrial applications, as well as the need for robust collision avoidance solutions in smart cities and transportation networks, and growing importance of technologies such as sensor fusion algorithms for accurate detection, IoT connectivity for real-time data transmission, and machine learning for predictive collision avoidance, collectively advancing the field of multi-sensor collision avoidance in IoT. In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Internet of Things in technology: multi-sensor collision avoidance. Buy the report here.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilizing and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

190+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 1.5 million patents, there are 190+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, real-time fault monitoring, smart inspection, and physiological monitoring are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Smart window screens, smart lighting, and multi-sensor collision avoidance are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas is NFC broadcasting, which is now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for Internet of Things in the technology industry

Multi-sensor collision avoidance is a key innovation area in Internet of Things

Multi-sensor collision avoidance is a system employing various sensors and technologies such as differential positioning correction, neural networks, and radars to avert collisions among vehicles. These systems create precise maps and routes for the vehicle's journey and utilize sensors to identify both the vehicle's environment and any potential risks.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 160+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of multi-sensor collision avoidance.

Key players in multi-sensor collision avoidance – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to multi-sensor collision avoidance

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in multi-sensor collision avoidance, Intel is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patent pertains to a method and device for creating a time-aware occupancy map in an environment using Regression to Unknown (RTU) analysis. The device, comprising memory and processor circuitry, stores, and processes probability information, determining the likelihood of cell occupancy at different time points and updating the corresponding data in the memory.Other prominent patent filers in the space include Ford Motor and Toyota Motor.

In terms of application diversity, INRIX held the top position, while State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and NVIDIA stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographical reach, INRIX leads the pack, followed by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and Intel.

Multi-sensor collision avoidance is crucial in IoT as it significantly enhances safety and security in various applications, particularly in transportation and industrial settings. By integrating diverse sensors and technologies, it enables real-time detection of potential collisions, thereby preventing accidents and safeguarding both human lives and valuable assets.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Internet of Things.

