The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission, advancements in optical communication technologies, and the need for energy-efficient solutions, and the growing importance of technologies such as silicon photonics, indium phosphide, and gallium arsenide. These technologies enable the integration of various photonic components on a chip, paving the way for next-generation optical communication networks. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Photonic integrated circuits.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and peripheral component interconnect (PCI) power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Photonic integrated circuits is a key innovation area in technology

Photonic integrated circuits (PICs) are compact optical devices that integrate lasers, modulators, detectors, and waveguides into a single chip. They find applications in optical communications, biomedical imaging, and sensing. PICs offer improved performance, reduced size, cost, and power consumption compared to traditional optoelectronic systems.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of photonic integrated circuits.

Key players in photonic integrated circuits – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to photonic integrated circuits

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Infinera is a leading patent filer in the photonic integrated circuits domain. One of the company’s patents describes how a photonic integrated circuit (PIC) incorporates laser sources with segmented electrical contacts or connected vernier resistor segments to control the current supplied to the lasers. By trimming specific segments, the current density and operational wavelength of the laser source can be adjusted while keeping the overall current constant.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Nokia and STMicroelectronics.

By geographic reach, Compound Semiconductor Technologies Global leads the pack, followed by Oclaro Technology and EFFECT Photonics. In terms of application diversity, International Business Machines holds the top position, followed by Oclaro Technology and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

PICs help to improve performance, reduce size, lower costs, and minimise power consumption compared to traditional optoelectronic systems. PICs enable advancements in optical communications, biomedical imaging, sensing applications, and other areas where efficient and compact integration of optical components is crucial. Their significance lies in driving innovation, enabling higher data transfer rates, enhancing system efficiency, and opening up new possibilities for optical-based technologies.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.