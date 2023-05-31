The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, government incentives, the need for reliable and high-quality solar panels, and growing importance of technologies such as solar simulators for replicating sunlight conditions, electrical testing equipment for measuring parameters like current and voltage, and thermal imaging for detecting hotspots and potential failures in the cells. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Photovoltaic cell testing.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Photovoltaic cell testing is a key innovation area in technology

Photovoltaic (PV) cell testing involves assessing the electrical properties of PV cells, including current, voltage, power, efficiency, and temperature. This evaluation is conducted to gauge the performance of individual cells, modules, or entire arrays. PV testing is essential to verify the effective and reliable operation of the cells after installation.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of photovoltaic cell testing.

Key players in photovoltaic cell testing – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to photovoltaic cell testing

Alphabet is a leading patent filer in the field of photovoltaic cell testing. One of the company’s patents describes a method that includes a reader for detecting n eye-mountable device within its wireless communication range. The eye-mountable device has a transparent material with a concave mounting surface designed for removable attachment to the corneal surface. The reader wirelessly retrieves a first set of data from the detected eye-mountable device, uses this data to determine if a condition is met, and if so, retrieves a second set of data from the device.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include LS Electric and Flex.

By geographic reach, Toyota Motor leads the pack, followed by Array Converter and Halliburton. In terms of application diversity, Teledyne Technologies holds the top position, followed by Mitsubishi Electric and I-On Communications.

PV cell testing involves evaluating the performance and efficiency of solar cells. PV cell testing plays a vital role in quality control, performance optimization, and overall system efficiency, contributing to the advancement and widespread adoption of solar energy technology.

