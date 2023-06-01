The technology sector remains a hub of innovation, with activity driven by the progress in robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and sensor technologies, and growing importance of technologies such as robotic arms and manipulators, teleoperation and remote control, vision systems, and sensing and feedback mechanisms. These technologies work together to enhance the precision, visualisation, and control available to surgeons during minimally invasive surgical procedures. Surgical robots improve surgical outcomes, reduce patient trauma, and provide new possibilities for complex interventions, ultimately advancing the field of surgery. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Robotics: Surgical robots.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, AI-assisted inspection, anti-collision LiDAR, and 3D object sensing are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Autonomous harvesters, cleaning robots, and line follower robots are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, welding robot and robotic vision, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for robotics in the technology industry

Surgical robots is a key innovation area in robotics

Surgical robots are advanced robotic systems utilised for conducting medical procedures including surgery. These robots are operated by surgeons who control them through a computer interface. Surgeons can program these robots to execute precise actions such as making accurate incisions, manipulating organs and tissues, and accomplishing intricate tasks with exceptional precision.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 110+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of surgical robots.

Key players in surgical robots – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to surgical robots

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Intuitive Surgical is one of the leading patent filers in surgical robots. The company’s patents are aimed at robotic devices, systems, and methods for use in robotic surgery and other robotic applications, and/or medical instrument devices, systems, and methods including both a reusable processor and a limited-use robotic tool or medical treatment probe.

A memory the limited-use component includes machine readable code with data and/or programming instructions to be implemented by the processor. Programming of the processor can be updated by shipping of new data once downloaded by the processor from a component, subsequent components can take advantage of the updated processor without repeated downloading. The other prominent patent filers in the space include Johnson & Johnson and Olympus.

By geographic reach, SRI International leads the pack, followed by SOFAR and Hospital for Sick Children. In terms of application diversity, Dragerwerk holds the top position, followed by DEKA Research and Development and BIOMET 3i.

Surgical robots have the potential to significantly advance the field of surgery, improving surgical precision, patient outcomes, and access to specialised care. It has the ability to enhance surgical techniques, reduce invasiveness, and drive innovation in the pursuit of safer and more effective surgical procedures.

To further understand how robotics is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Robotics – Thematic Research Report.