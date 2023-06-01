The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for instant and responsive connectivity, advancements in network infrastructure, the adoption of emerging technologies like edge computing and 5G networks, and growing importance of technologies such as high-speed data transmission protocols, advanced network optimization techniques, and efficient data processing algorithms. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Ultra low latency networks.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) power management, and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Ultra low latency networks is a key innovation area in technology

Ultra low latency networks are computer networks optimized for rapid and low-delay communication between multiple points. They are specifically designed for real-time applications with high data throughput, such as online gaming and financial trading. These networks leverage dedicated hardware and software components to minimize latency and ensure swift data transmission.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 70+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of ultra low latency networks.

Key players in ultra low latency networks – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to ultra low latency networks

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Qualcomm is a leading patent filer in ultra low latency networks. One of the company’s patents’ disclosure pertains to wireless communications, specifically Wi-Fi systems that incorporate frame extensions in transmission frames. The length of frame extensions is determined based on factors such as transmission bandwidth, data rates, and the amount of useful data in the final symbol of the frame. Access points (APs) determine the frame extension lengths for transmitting to stations (STAs), considering the reception capabilities of the STAs. Similarly, APs determine frame extension lengths for STAs to use when transmitting frames.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Huawei Investment & Holding and LG.

By geographic reach, Visa leads the pack, followed by THOMSON LICENSING and Amano. In terms of application diversity, Nintendo holds the top position, followed by THOMSON LICENSING and Visa.

Ultra low latency networks play a crucial role in enabling real-time and time-sensitive applications, such as high-frequency trading, online gaming, and virtual reality experiences, by minimizing the delay in data transmission. The significance of ultra low latency networks lies in their ability to deliver near-instantaneous communication, improve user experience, enable critical decision-making, and support demanding applications that require rapid response times.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.