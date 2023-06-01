The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for instant and responsive connectivity, advancements in network infrastructure, the adoption of emerging technologies like edge computing and 5G networks, and growing importance of technologies such as high-speed data transmission protocols, advanced network optimization techniques, and efficient data processing algorithms. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Ultra low latency networks.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) power management, and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Ultra low latency networks is a key innovation area in technology

Ultra low latency networks are computer networks optimized for rapid and low-delay communication between multiple points. They are specifically designed for real-time applications with high data throughput, such as online gaming and financial trading. These networks leverage dedicated hardware and software components to minimize latency and ensure swift data transmission.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 70+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of ultra low latency networks.

Key players in ultra low latency networks – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Qualcomm 1888 Unlock company profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 1233 Unlock company profile
LG 1112 Unlock company profile
GuangDong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications 564 Unlock company profile
Samsung Group 375 Unlock company profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 353 Unlock company profile
ZTE 350 Unlock company profile
Intel 325 Unlock company profile
Sharp 320 Unlock company profile
Apple 207 Unlock company profile
Sony Group 204 Unlock company profile
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 203 Unlock company profile
Panasonic 192 Unlock company profile
Xiaomi 135 Unlock company profile
Nokia 134 Unlock company profile
Legend 133 Unlock company profile
NEC 94 Unlock company profile
Vivo Communication Technology 83 Unlock company profile
ELG Electronic Kft 70 Unlock company profile
MediaTek 66 Unlock company profile
Datang Telecom Technology 65 Unlock company profile
Hon Hai Precision Industry 62 Unlock company profile
Furukawa 55 Unlock company profile
Ntt Docomo 53 Unlock company profile
ASUSTeK Computer 48 Unlock company profile
Comcast 45 Unlock company profile
Sca Ipla 42 Unlock company profile
China Pacific Insurance 41 Unlock company profile
KT 37 Unlock company profile
Sun Patent Trust 36 Unlock company profile
InterDigital 33 Unlock company profile
Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Forderung der Angewandten Forschung eV 29 Unlock company profile
Koninklijke Philips 29 Unlock company profile
Telefon AB Lm Ericsson 27 Unlock company profile
China Tower 27 Unlock company profile
Mitsubishi Electric 26 Unlock company profile
Shanghai Langbo Communication Technology 25 Unlock company profile
Texas Instruments 25 Unlock company profile
AT&T 24 Unlock company profile
Broadcom 24 Unlock company profile
Optis Cellular Technology 22 Unlock company profile
Ofinno Technologies 18 Unlock company profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group 18 Unlock company profile
Coolpad Group 18 Unlock company profile
Datang Telecom Group 14 Unlock company profile
Vivo Mobile Communication 13 Unlock company profile
Innovative Technology Lab 12 Unlock company profile
Marvell Technology 12 Unlock company profile
Convida Wireless 11 Unlock company profile
Vivo 10 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Qualcomm is a leading patent filer in ultra low latency networks. One of the company’s patents’ disclosure pertains to wireless communications, specifically Wi-Fi systems that incorporate frame extensions in transmission frames. The length of frame extensions is determined based on factors such as transmission bandwidth, data rates, and the amount of useful data in the final symbol of the frame. Access points (APs) determine the frame extension lengths for transmitting to stations (STAs), considering the reception capabilities of the STAs. Similarly, APs determine frame extension lengths for STAs to use when transmitting frames.  

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Huawei Investment & Holding and LG.    

By geographic reach, Visa leads the pack, followed by THOMSON LICENSING and Amano. In terms of application diversity, Nintendo holds the top position, followed by THOMSON LICENSING and Visa.   

Ultra low latency networks play a crucial role in enabling real-time and time-sensitive applications, such as high-frequency trading, online gaming, and virtual reality experiences, by minimizing the delay in data transmission. The significance of ultra low latency networks lies in their ability to deliver near-instantaneous communication, improve user experience, enable critical decision-making, and support demanding applications that require rapid response times. 

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.

