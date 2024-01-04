Articul8 leverages intellectual property and technology from Intel Credit: ArbyDarby/Shutterstock.

Intel and DigitalBridge Group have launched Articul8, an independent entity specialising in GenAI software platforms for enterprises.

Articul8’s GenAI software platform is engineered to provide enterprises with speed, security, and cost-efficiency, enabling them to operationalise and scale AI effectively.

It leverages intellectual property and technology from Intel and offers multiple deployment options, such as cloud, on-premises, or hybrid models.

Initially optimised for Intel hardware, including Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Gaudi accelerators, the platform also supports various hybrid infrastructure options.

DigitalBridge Ventures, the venture arm of DigitalBridge, acted as the lead investor in Articul8.

Intel, along with a group of investors such as Communitas Capital, Fin Capital, GiantLeap Capital, GS Futures, Mindset Ventures, and Zain Group, also invested in the new company.

Arun Subramaniyan, who previously served as the vice president and general manager in Intel’s data centre and AI group, has been appointed as CEO of Articul8.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said: “With its deep AI and [high performance computing] HPC domain knowledge and enterprise-grade GenAI deployments, Articul8 is well positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners.”

DigitalBridge CEO Marc Ganzi said: “Every global enterprise today is challenged to integrate GenAI capabilities into their workflows. Articul8 has built a scalable and easy-to-deploy GenAI software platform that is already enabling enterprises to unlock value from their proprietary data.

“We see GenAI as a pivotal force driving digital infrastructure, and we are pleased to collaborate with Intel to support Articul8’s growth.”

In December 2023, Intel secured a $3.2bn in grant to expand its semiconductor manufacturing operations in Israel.