International Business Machines (IBM) has set a goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030. The company is exploring the development of new materials and alternative energy sources to help curb carbon emissions. IBM is committed to optimizing data center operations and application resource management to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and maximize social impact. In 2021, the company reported a 61.6% reduction of emissions since 2010. In 2022, the company reported its scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions as 79,000 metric tons CO2-e, 18,3000 metric tons CO2-e, and 169,000 metric tons CO2-e respectively. IBM aims to reduce its operational GHG emissions to 65% by 2025 against base year 2010, adjusted for acquisitions and divestitures.



In addition to its target of achieving net-zero operational GHG emissions by 2030, it correspondingly aims for residual emissions of 350,000 metric tons (MT) of CO2 equivalent or less by 2030. As of year-end 2022, 96% of the key logistics, airline, hotel, production, and technology product suppliers in scope of IBM's goal demonstrated that they have set GHG emissions reduction goals, addressing their Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, which are aligned with scientific recommendations of the UN IPCC.



IBM has taken steps to reduce emissions, including supporting end-of-life hardware refurbishment, remanufacturing, and recycling through its IBM Global Asset Recovery Services (GARS). The company is exploring the development of new materials and alternative energy sources with IBM Quantum to help curb carbon emissions faster. IBM helps clients optimize their operations and costs while reducing waste and emissions from their critical assets, facilities, and infrastructure. The company requires key suppliers in emissions-intensive business sectors to set an emissions reduction goal by 2022, addressing their Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions, that is aligned with scientific recommendations from the UN IPCC to limit Earth's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.



IBM has processed approximately 12,400 MT of end-of-life products and product waste from 60 countries, with 97.3% (by weight) resold, reused, or sent for recycling, 2.4% sent to waste-to-energy for final disposition, and 0.4% sent to landfills or for incineration. The company has a long-standing goal to reuse or recycle end-of-life products such that the amount of product waste sent by its operations to landfills or for incineration does not exceed a combined 3% (by weight) of the total amount processed. IBM's goal is to eliminate nonessential, single-use plastic items from IBM-managed cafeteria operations globally by 2025. The company continued to make progress toward its renewable electricity procurement goal in 2022, increasing its renewable electricity purchases for several of its IBM Cloud data centers, its manufacturing site in Mexico, and for many other office locations in the United States, India, and Australia.



In conclusion, IBM is committed to achieving net-zero emissions and has taken steps to reduce emissions, including supporting end-of-life hardware refurbishment, remanufacturing, and recycling. The company has specific goals related to scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions and requires key suppliers in emissions-intensive business sectors to set an emissions reduction goal by 2022.