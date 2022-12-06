International Business Machines’s IT hiring activity rises 6.0% in November 2022

US-based company International Business Machines IT hiring rose 6.0% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 1.42% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 46.64% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 0.73% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops International Business Machines IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by International Business Machines, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 61.72% in November 2022, and a 100.18% rise over October 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 25.92% in November 2022, and registered growth of 203.97%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 4.97% in November 2022, a 33.33% rise from October 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at International Business Machines

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2022 with an 87.8% share, which marked a 142.59% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 5.48%, registering a 12.61% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 5.08% share and an 114.29% rise over October 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.19% and a month-on-month decline of 4.55%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.45%, registering a 300% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 87.07% share in November 2022, a 140.94% growth over October 2022. Romania featured next with a 2.15% share, up 111.11% over the previous month. Japan recorded a 1.92% share, an increase of 1033.33% compared with October 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead International Business Machines IT hiring activity in November 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 47.66%, up by 233.6% from October 2022. Junior Level positions with a 44.78% share, a growth of 83.99% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.51% share, down 0.75% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.06%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.