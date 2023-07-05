GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of IPG Photonics, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on IPG Photonics‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on IPG Photonics offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

IPG Photonics, a leading manufacturer of high-performance fiber lasers, has set a target to achieve net-zero emissions. The company has set a ten-year target to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 10% per kilowatt of laser power produced, with 2020 as the base year. According to the 2023 Sustainability Report, the company registered Scope 1 emissions at 14,121 tons of CO2e, and Scope 2 emissions of 45,803 tons of CO2e. IPG Photonics has reported its GHG emissions for its primary manufacturing facilities in the US, Germany, Russia, and Belarus, and facilities in Italy and China, which represent approximately 89% of its total square footage. In 2022, the company's GHG emissions per kilowatt of laser power were 31% less than in 2017, despite a 62% increase in optical power manufactured by IPG since 2017.



IPG Photonics has implemented a microgrid that will allow the company to meet its goals for effective and responsible energy use by utilizing trigeneration to its full capacity, significantly reducing grid electricity use and increasing its CO2 savings from trigeneration. The company has also invested in energy-efficient fiber lasers that use less electricity than competing laser technologies, reducing global CO2 emissions by approximately 44 million metric tons since 2013 compared to other competing laser technologies. IPG Photonics has a robust recycling program and is committed to identifying new recycling opportunities, conserving precious metals, diverting additional waste from landfills, and reducing its output of hazardous waste. In 2022, the company achieved the highest recycling rate so far by doubling the percentage of waste diverted from landfills in comparison to 2021, 50% of non-hazardous waste was reported to have been recycled in 2022.



In conclusion, IPG Photonics has taken steps to reduce its emissions, such as implementing controls to ensure responsible handling of hazardous waste and prioritizing treatment and recycling. The company has also replaced traditional light fixtures with LED light bulbs worldwide, using 75% less energy, and uses water-saving fixtures in its new construction projects. IPG Photonics has increased its laser production over the last three years but is actively lowering greenhouse gas emissions and preserving natural resources to protect balanced ecosystems. The company believes that an increasing global focus on mitigating risks from climate change presents an opportunity for greater adoption of its novel fiber laser technology.