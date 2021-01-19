Israel’s technology industry saw a drop of 8.3% in overall deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 22 deals worth $877.22m were announced in December 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 24 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 18 deals which accounted for 81.8% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with three deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 13.6% and 4.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $445.85m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $357m and $74.37m, respectively.

Israel technology industry deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 79.8% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $700.37m, against the overall value of $877.22m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $350m merger of Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies

2) The $116m venture financing of Xsight Labs by Atreides Management, Battery Ventures, Intel Capital, M12, Valor Equity Partners and Xilinx

3) CyberStarts, Index Ventures and Insight Partners’ $100m venture financing of Wiz

4) The $74.37m private equity deal with M.G.A.R by Fortissimo Capital

5) 83North Venture Capital, Hetz Ventures Management, Morrag Investments, Red Dot Capital Partners, Tesco and Vertex Ventures Israel’s venture financing of Trigo vision for $60m.

