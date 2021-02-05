Israel’s technology industry saw a rise of 29% in overall deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 89 deals worth $1.87bn were announced in Q4 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 69 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 72 deals which accounted for 80.9% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 15 deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 16.9% and 2.3% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.35bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $444.41m and $74.37m, respectively.

Israel technology industry deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 44% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $822m, against the overall value of $1.87bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $350m merger of Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies

2) The $130m venture financing of Cato Networks by Acrew Capital, Aspect Ventures, Coatue Management, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, Shlomo Kramer and Singtel Innov8 Ventures

3) ION Crossover Partners and Viola Growth’s $120m venture financing of SimilarWeb

4) The $116m venture financing of Xsight Labs by Atreides Management, Battery Ventures, Intel Capital, M12, Valor Equity Partners and Xilinx

5) Dor Tzafniuk, Shlomo Gadot and Yinniu Microelectronics (Wuxi)’s venture financing of INUITIVE for $106m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

