Israel’s technology industry saw a rise of 60.00% in overall cross border deal activity during May 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Valmont Industries’ $300m acquisition of Prospera Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 32 cross border deals worth $1bn were announced in May 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 20 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 21 deals, which accounted for 65.6% of all cross border deals.

In second place was M&A with ten cross border deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 31.3% and 3.1% of overall deal activity in the Israel’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $621.01m, followed by M&A deals totalled $420.7m.

Israel technology industry cross border deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 61.6% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $642m, against the overall value of $1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Valmont Industries’ $300m acquisition of Prospera Technologies

2) The $120m venture financing of Wiz by Blackstone Capital Partners and Salesforce.Com

3) Cisco Systems’ $100m acquisition of Sedona Systems

4) The $75m venture financing deal with Explorium by 01 Advisors 01, Dynamic Loop Capital, Emerge VC, F2 Capital, Fort Ross Ventures, Insight Partners, Vintage Investment Partners and Zeev Ventures

5) Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and La Maison Partners’ venture financing with AnyClip for $47m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

