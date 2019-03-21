Japan’s technology industry saw a rise of 8.5% in overall deal activity during Q4 2018, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 51 deals worth $145.81m were announced in Q4 2018, compared to the last four-quarter average of 47 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 29 deals which accounted for 56.9% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 16 deals, followed by private equity with six transactions, respectively accounting for 31.4% and 11.8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the Japan’s technology industry with total deals worth $110.16m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $23.7m and $11.95m, respectively.

Japan technology industry deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 49% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $71.45m, against the overall value of $145.81m recorded for the quarter. The top announced Japan technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was DCM Ventures, Japan Post Capital, SBI Investment and T. Rowe Price’s $26.43m venture financing of Sansan.

In second place was the $14.82m acquisition of BITOCEAN by Madison Lab and in third place was Itochu, Nippon Gas, SBI Investments, SMBC Venture Capital and UFI FUTECH’s $11.3m venture financing of Pring.

The $10m venture financing of Ptmind by Aplus Capital and Gree’s venture financing of AppBrew for $8.9m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in bidding stage.

Verdict makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of its deals information. If you spot a mistake, or would like to notify us of a deal which should be included in this analysis, please email us at deals@globaldata.com

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.