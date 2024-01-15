Credit: Shutterstock/IM Imagery

Chipmaking equipment manufacturer Disco has announced plans to construct a cutting-edge plant in Hiroshima region.

The facility, situated in the city of Kure, aims to manufacture a critical component used in processing wafers, positioning the company to cater to the increasing needs of customers ramping up production of chips.



The upcoming plant, with an estimated investment exceeding £200m (40bn yen), will focus on the production of cut-off wheels crucial in the dicing, grinding, and polishing processes.

This development is expected to boost Disco’s output capacity by 14 times, with the ambitious target set for achievement by 2035. Construction is scheduled to commence as early as 2025.



Disco currently holds the world’s dominant market share in machines dedicated to dicing, grinding, and polishing, with the cut-off wheels, composed of diamonds, requiring periodic replacement as they wear out.

Disco already operates two facilities in Hiroshima prefecture and one in Nagano prefecture for the production of these essential components.



Last year, Disco secured an additional plot adjacent to its existing Kure plant, laying the foundation for the construction of three facilities by the year 2035. The plan involves transferring equipment from the existing plant to these new structures, further solidifying Disco’s position in the chipmaking equipment market.



The semiconductor industry is anticipated to witness substantial growth, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence and the widespread adoption of the 5G communications format.



For equipment manufacturers like Disco, replacement parts present lucrative opportunities, offering high margins and ensuring stable revenues. In the fiscal year ending March 2023, Disco reported record sales amounting to £163bn (284.1bn yen), with replacement parts, including cut-off wheels, contributing to 20% of the total revenue. Sales of replacement parts have tripled over the past decade.

Japan announced plans in November to designate an extra $13.3bn (¥2trn) to bolster its domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Some $5bn of the budget will support chip production, which could include a second Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) facility in Kumamoto. The factory is expected to cost $13bn and will produce 2-12 nanometer logic chips.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

In October 2023, the secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, Yoshihiro Seki, said Japan announced plans to make $10bn of additional funds in subsidies available for a TSMC factory in Kumamoto and the domestic chip venture Rapidus.