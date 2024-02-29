Tokyo headquartered, Renesas Electronics, has unveiled its new RZ/V2H microprocessor to enable vision AI and enhanced robotics capabilities.
The chip does not require cooling components, allowing it to better facilitate the development of autonomous robots.
The new RZ/V2H uses proprietary technology has 10 tera-operations per second power efficiency and AI technology that can achieve up to 80 TOPS in AI inference performance. These specifications are key for AI in humanoid robots.
In addition, this enables the processing of vision AI applications on edge AI devices, eliminating dependence on cloud platforms.
Presented at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference in San Francisco, the the new chip is said to provide “groundbreaking advancements in AI processing.”
The chip’s lower power consumption eliminates the need for cooling fans and heat-dissipating components, resulting in smaller and more reliable systems.
Daryl Khoo, vice president of the Embedded Processing 1st Business Division at Renesas, expressed the company’s commitment to advancing the robotics market with AI technology. “The RZ/V2H will facilitate the development of next-generation autonomous robots with vision AI capabilities, that have the ability to think independently and control movements in real time,” he said.
Renesas has also released AI Applications, a library of pre-trained models, and the AI SDK for AI application development.