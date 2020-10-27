Nearly half (49%) of professionals have concerns about job insecurity as a result of working from home.

This is according to anonymous professional network app Blind, which surveyed 2,300 of its 3.8m verified users earlier this month. It asked if they felt vulnerable to job uncertainty due to working from home, if the current economic and political state had given them a bleak company outlook, and if they feel vulnerable to financial instability due to working from home.

The results revealed that a significant number of employees worry their job security had been adversely affected by remote working, with some feeling more vulnerable to job loss. Broken down by companies, Blind’s insights showed that 66% of Paypal professionals felt vulnerable to job insecurity, followed by 65% of Intuit professionals, 62% of Salesforce professionals, and 57% of Amazon professionals. By contrast, just 32% of Apple employees shared this view.

The ongoing pandemic and the consequent mass shift for many to remote working has significantly altered many company’s attitudes to working from home. Twitter for example, has extended its remote working policy indefinitely, while Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in July that employees could continue working from home until early 2021.

According to a survey by property technology firm Equiem, 82% of respondents have experienced sustained or improved productivity working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Blind’s survey suggests that being away from the office has created a greater sense of job insecurity among some workers.

The pandemic has also led to a greater feeling of financial vulnerability among 46% of professionals. This reached 60% among Linkedin employees, 30% for Google professionals, and 26% of Facebook professionals.

However, 61% of professionals said that the current economic and political state has not given them a bleak company outlook.

One Blind user and Amazon employee said: “I worked really really hard to get this far in life and I am immensely grateful, but I can’t function at work due to fear. My team and manager seem great, but I am struggling at work (new technologies/languages, internal tools etc), and the potential fear of [performance improvement plans] is literally eating me up (and the “what-if” in case manager-changes / re-orgs).”

