Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, a Chinese cloud computing company, has released its Environmental, Social, and Governance Report for 2022.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, a Chinese cloud computing company, has released its Environmental, Social, and Governance Report for 2022, outlining its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In 2022, the company's GHG emissions mainly came from purchased electricity, with data centers consuming about 92% of the purchased electricity. The company has disclosed its direct (Scope 1) and energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions, which were 53.43 and 35,796.91 tonnes of CO2, respectively, in 2022. Moreover, the company has set 2023 target for Phase I of Tianjin data center for its annual average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) to be of values 1.365 and 2.01, respectively. In 2022, the PUE value of Beijing data center achieved 1.37 and WUE value achieved 2.02.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings has taken several steps to reduce its GHG emissions, including managing lighting facilities and air-conditioning systems in the office building effectively, setting the operating parameters of solar energy systems reasonably, and recycling used toner and ink cartridges. The company has also formulated IT property management regulations to manage electronic equipment recycling and environment friendly disposal. In addition, the company has made full use of waste heat recovery technology to recycle waste heat generated by equipment in data centers. The company has also adopted efficient equipment and technology, such as efficient centrifuge chillers, rack-level cooling technology, and precision computer-room air-handlers, to raise the operation efficiency of cooling systems, thus lowering PUE and cutting greenhouse gas emissions in data centers.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings has given priority to environment-friendly data centers and has a PUE requirement for leased data centers. The company has also optimized the power distribution system architecture by reducing intermediate links, taking priority over efficient electromechanical equipment such as variable frequency motors and equipment with primary energy efficient, introducing photovoltaic power facilities as a supplement, and adopting advanced energy storage technology, which reduces the operation costs of data centers. The photovoltaic power facilities are expected to generate 1,000,000 kWh electric energy annually. The company's Phase I of Kingsoft Cloud (Tianjin) Cloud Computing Data Center was put into operation in 2022 after completion and was titled the "Carbon Neutral Data Center Innovator" by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology upon the low carbon grading evaluation of data centers.



In conclusion, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings reported its total GHG emissions of 35,850.34 Tonnes CO2 in 2022. The company actively responds to the national “3060” dualcarbon goals, pays close attention to climate change, strengthens the identification and governance of climate risks, adheres to low-carbon operations, and integrates the concept of green environmental protection into the daily work of data centers and office buildings.