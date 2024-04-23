Lacework has been granted a patent for generating user-specific polygraphs for network activity. The method involves gathering information on a user’s network activity and creating a visualization with linked representations of destinations accessed, particularly focusing on Software-as-a-Service applications. GlobalData’s report on Lacework gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Lacework, Network threat detection was a key innovation area identified from patents. Lacework's grant share as of February 2024 was 59%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

User-specific polygraphs for network activity

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Lacework Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11916947B2) outlines a method for generating user-specific visualizations based on network activity data. The method involves gathering information describing a user's network activity and creating a graph of linked visual representations. These visual representations include destinations accessed by the user, such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, private applications, documents, shadow applications, and websites. The visualization also incorporates risk scores for websites based on deviations from normal browsing activity, alerting users to potentially risky behavior.



Furthermore, the patent includes a computer program product stored on a non-transitory computer-readable medium that carries out the steps of gathering network activity information and generating user-specific visualizations. Similar to the method, the computer program product includes features like identifying deviations from normal activity, alerting users to such deviations, and categorizing network activity based on access types and time groupings. This innovative approach aims to provide users with a comprehensive overview of their network activity through visually engaging representations, enhancing their understanding of their online behavior and potential risks associated with certain activities.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Lacework, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed