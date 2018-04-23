Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Macron begins US visit, seeking to shore up 2015 Iran nuclear deal

French President Emmanuel Macron will begin a three day visit to Washington DC today, with the 2015 Iranian nuclear accord topping the agenda.

The highly choreographed visit is aimed foremost at cementing what French officials have called an “intense, close relationship built on trust”, underlined by Macron and US President Donald Trump’s daily phone conversations over the Syria strikes earlier this month.

It will be Trump’s first hosting of a state visit since he took power in January 2017.

Macron has urged Trump to stick with the Iran nuclear deal, following Trump’s threats to abandon it unless it is toughened up.

Buffett’s last day on the board of Kraft Heinz after five years

The legendary investor Warren Buffett will step down from the board of Kraft Heinz today.

The so-called Oracle of Omaha said in February he wanted to quit the board to decrease his travel commitments.

The 87-year-old made the announcement in February — almost exactly a year after Kraft Heinz’s failed $143 billion bid for rival Unilever.

Buffett’s investment vehicle, Berkshire Hathaway, is the largest shareholder in the company with a 26.7% stake.

France braces for strike action

Air France passengers are facing disruption to flights today due to workers striking in protests over pay, sending the Air France share price lower at the market open in Paris.

Air France has warned some 25% of its flights would be cancelled today, the 10th day of a strike by staff. About 28% of the company’s pilots are expected to strike, with one flight attendant in five expected to walk out.

The industrial action began in February, amid a bitter pay dispute. Air France has offered staff a 2% pay rise but the unions have demanded a 6% rise.

Meanwhile, rail strikes are also causing chaos in France. No trains will run between France and Italy today, while two-thirds of trains within France have been cancelled.