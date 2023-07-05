GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Maxar, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Maxar’s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Maxar offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Maxar, a leading provider of advanced space technology solutions, has set a net-zero target for its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The company aims to achieve this target by reducing its scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions. Maxar has already taken steps to reduce its carbon footprint, including recycling scrap metal and establishing recycling and composting programs at its office locations. The company is also exploring opportunities to leverage ClimateDesk within its own operations to better understand how climate change could impact its facilities and operations over the next ten years.



Maxar's GHG emissions for scope 1 and scope 2 in 2022 were 6,570.95 metric tons CO2-e and 19,907.06 metric tons CO2-e, respectively and its scope 3 GHG emissions from business travel was reported at 457 metric tons CO2-e. The company has continued to reduce our Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions as compared to a 2019 baseline, reflecting continued progress on its environmental objectives. It has restated its 2019-2021 scope 1 and scope 2 GHG data in 2023 to align with the latest best practices in emission factors.



Maxar is using specialized imaging technology on its WorldView-3 satellite to identify and quantify methane emissions around the globe, enabling responsible parties to reduce their environmental impacts. The company is also helping lead the use of solar electric propulsion (SEP) systems that reduce the amount of propellant needed to move large commercial communication satellites into GEO. Additionally, Maxar is pioneering the use of roll-out solar arrays (ROSAs), which convert solar energy into electrical energy.



In conclusion, Maxar has set a net-zero target for its GHG emissions and is taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint. The company has already achieved progress in reducing its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions and is exploring opportunities to leverage technology to better understand how climate change could impact its operations. Maxar is also using specialized imaging technology and pioneering the use of solar electric propulsion systems and roll-out solar arrays to reduce its environmental impact.