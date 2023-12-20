Mercedes-Benz says it will present its vision of a hyper-personalised user experience (UX) at CES 2024. Mercedes claims the AI-powered MBUX Virtual Assistant takes driver-car relationship into ‘new dimension’ with ‘natural, human-like interaction.’
The company says the vision of the MBUX Virtual Assistant takes the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant into a whole new visual dimension with high-resolution game-engine graphics from Unity. The advanced AI-powered feature combines the intelligent systems of MBUX into a single entity and presents an ‘expressive new face to the customer with natural interaction’.
Running on the in-house developed Mercedes-Benz Operating System MB.OS, the MBUX Virtual Assistant headlines several digital innovations to be presented in January.
Ola Källenius, CEO, Mercedes-Benz, said: “Mercedes-Benz is reinventing the digital passenger experience by leveraging AI to offer human-like interaction with the intelligent MBUX Virtual Assistant. It includes empathetic characteristics that sync with your driving style and mood. Paired with our in-house MB.OS architecture, this approach will define the future of digital luxury.”
The Concept CLA Class celebrates its North American premiere at CES 2024. Based on the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) and MB.OS, it offers a close-to-production insight into the future family of four vehicles. There will also be a North American premiere of the camouflaged prototype of the electric G-Class.
See also: Mercedes, Mercedes-AMG and smart future models
