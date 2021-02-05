Led by $350m merger of Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies, Middle East and Africa’s technology industry saw a rise of 4.30% in cross border deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 97 cross border deals worth $1.55bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 93 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 66, representing a 68% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 23 deals, followed by private equity deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 23.7% and 8.3% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Israel’s technology industry with $821.36m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $494.73m and $236.65m, respectively.

Middle East and Africa technology industry cross border deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for a 53.1% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $825.29m, against the overall value of $1.55bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $350m merger of Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies

2) The $139.29m private equity deal with OctotelLimited by Actis

3) Acrew Capital, Aspect Ventures, Coatue Management, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, Shlomo Kramer and Singtel Innov8 Ventures’ $130m venture financing of Cato Networks

4) The $106m venture financing deal with INUITIVE by Dor Tzafniuk, Shlomo Gadot and Yinniu Microelectronics (Wuxi)

5) CyberStarts, Index Ventures and Insight Partners’ venture financing with Wiz for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.