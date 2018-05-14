Anyone and everyone are investing in cryptocurrency nowadays, hoping to earn a quick fortune off of the back of the next Bitcoin. However, very few actually know what they’re doing.
In come the crypto influencers who help to shape the investment choices of those less knowledgeable.
Verdict has scanned and scrutinised the Twitter-sphere in search of the most influential names in cryptocurrency, from founders, to investors, and analysts.
These are the ten individuals that have amassed the biggest followings courtesy of the crypto craze.
However, as this list proves, followers aren’t everything. This isn’t a ranking of followers, but how influential each individual is.
We looked at the number of crypto-related posts by each individual since 1 January 2018, and the number of engagements that they have received. We used this information to crown the most influential of cryptocurrency’s most influential influencers.
Here are the ten most influential crypto influencers of 2018:
10. Max Keiser
Occupation: Broadcaster/MaxCoin founder
Average engagement per post: 173
|Followers
|Tweets
|Engagements
|223,000
|135
|23,000
9. MarQuis Trill
Occupation: Musical artist/Cryptocurrency investor
Average engagement per post: 285
|Followers
|Tweets
|Engagements
|4.62 million
|215
|61,000
8. CryptoYoda
Occupation: Technical analyst/Crypto enthusiast
Average engagement per post: 566
|Followers
|Tweets
|Engagements
|200,000
|178
|101,000
7. Brian Armstrong
Occupation: Coinbase CEO
Average engagement per post: 789
|Followers
|Tweets
|Engagements
|221,000
|43
|34,000
6. Nick Szabo
Occupation: Computer scientist
Average engagement per post: 809
|Followers
|Tweets
|Engagements
|206,000
|35
|28,000
5. Andreas Antonopoulos
Occupation: Author/Bitcoin expert
Average engagement per post: 966
|Followers
|Tweets
|Engagements
|420,000
|101
|98,000
4. Erik Voorhees
Occupation: CEO of ShapeShift
Average engagement per post: 992
|Followers
|Tweets
|Engagements
|283,000
|134
|133,000
3. Vitalik Buterin
Occupation: Ethereum co-founder
Average engagement per post: 1,410
|Followers
|Tweets
|Engagements
|756,000
|116
|164,000
2. Roger Var
Occupation: Cryptocurrency investor
Average engagement per post: 1,688
|Followers
|Tweets
|Engagements
|528,000
|77
|130,000
1. Charlie Lee
Occupation: Litecoin creator
Average engagement per post: 3,524
|Followers
|Tweets
|Engagements
|767,000
|177
|624,000
