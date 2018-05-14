Luke covers sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Anyone and everyone are investing in cryptocurrency nowadays, hoping to earn a quick fortune off of the back of the next Bitcoin. However, very few actually know what they’re doing.

In come the crypto influencers who help to shape the investment choices of those less knowledgeable.

Verdict has scanned and scrutinised the Twitter-sphere in search of the most influential names in cryptocurrency, from founders, to investors, and analysts.

These are the ten individuals that have amassed the biggest followings courtesy of the crypto craze.

However, as this list proves, followers aren’t everything. This isn’t a ranking of followers, but how influential each individual is.

We looked at the number of crypto-related posts by each individual since 1 January 2018, and the number of engagements that they have received. We used this information to crown the most influential of cryptocurrency’s most influential influencers.

Here are the ten most influential crypto influencers of 2018:

10. Max Keiser

Occupation: Broadcaster/MaxCoin founder

Average engagement per post: 173

Followers Tweets Engagements 223,000 135 23,000

Tweets by maxkeiser

9. MarQuis Trill

Occupation: Musical artist/Cryptocurrency investor

Average engagement per post: 285

Followers Tweets Engagements 4.62 million 215 61,000

Tweets by 6BillionPeople

8. CryptoYoda



Occupation: Technical analyst/Crypto enthusiast

Average engagement per post: 566

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Followers Tweets Engagements 200,000 178 101,000

Tweets by CryptoYoda1338

7. Brian Armstrong



Occupation: Coinbase CEO

Average engagement per post: 789

Followers Tweets Engagements 221,000 43 34,000

Tweets by brian_armstrong

6. Nick Szabo



Occupation: Computer scientist

Average engagement per post: 809

Followers Tweets Engagements 206,000 35 28,000

Tweets by NickSzabo4

5. Andreas Antonopoulos



Occupation: Author/Bitcoin expert

Average engagement per post: 966

Followers Tweets Engagements 420,000 101 98,000

Tweets by aantonop

4. Erik Voorhees



Occupation: CEO of ShapeShift

Average engagement per post: 992

Followers Tweets Engagements 283,000 134 133,000

Tweets by ErikVoorhees

3. Vitalik Buterin



Occupation: Ethereum co-founder

Average engagement per post: 1,410

Followers Tweets Engagements 756,000 116 164,000

Tweets by VitalikButerin

2. Roger Var



Occupation: Cryptocurrency investor

Average engagement per post: 1,688

Followers Tweets Engagements 528,000 77 130,000

Tweets by rogerkver

1. Charlie Lee



Occupation: Litecoin creator

Average engagement per post: 3,524

Followers Tweets Engagements 767,000 177 624,000

Tweets by SatoshiLite

Read more: Bitcoin alternatives that are going to go mainstream in 2018