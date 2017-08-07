Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Following in the footsteps of food, with exotic and unique now reigning supreme, the drink industry is experience a similar shift in culture.

We’re ditching the Carlsberg for craft and Blossom Hill for blue wine. In these innovative times, nothing is free from quirky change and unusual updates.

As the weekend comes around, it’s easy to stick to routine. A couple of pints down the pub, or a happy hour Martini on the way home from work.

Although, perhaps it’s time to try something new – new experiences increase our happiness, after all.

As summer rolls in, forget about the classic cocktails and give one of these trendy tipples a try:

Mulled gin

Gin is all the rage in 2017. Sales of the spirit have boomed recently, with the Wine and Spirit Trade Association reporting a 12 percent increase over the past year. For the first time in history, gin sales are higher than beer.

Pink gin was in during the first half of the year. However, mulled gin has been tipped to take the crown leading up to the Christmas period.

An unusual twist on mulled wine, Asda have revealed their DIY mulled gin cocktail kit. Combining dried fruit, cinnamon, rose petals, ginger and star anise with gins juniper berry taste, many are labeling mulled gin as alcohol’s latest craze.

Frozen G&T

As the sun slowly but surely comes out, we’re all looking for ways to feel refreshed.

Rather than heading for the nearest beer garden, many of us are making our way to the frozen aisle in search of something to cool us down. The popular alcoholic lollies have been flying off of the shelves over the last few months at supermarkets.

Customers can choose from a variety of flavours, including gin and tonic, prosecco, peach bellini, mojito, strawberry daiquiri and pina colada.

Although, don’t let their frozen form fool you. These frozen cocktails have an alcohol content level of at least 4.5 percent and will leave you feeling worse for wear.

Port & tonic

Move over gin and tonic – there’s a new trend set to take over our taste buds.

Dubbed by many as the ‘new G&T’, port and tonic goes against everything that we thought we knew about the Portuguese wine.

Port is usually drank at Christmas time and associated with feelings of warmth. However, white port provides an entirely different experience to what we’re used to.

Perfect for when you want to keep it simple, white port cocktails such as the P&T require nothing more than the port, tonic, ice and a bit of lemon, offering a refreshing (and quick) alternative over the summer months.