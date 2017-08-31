The National Book Festival is returning to Washington DC for its 17th year on Saturday 2nd September. It will be hosted by the Library Of Congress and held at the Washington Convention Centre. A plethora of literary titans will be on hand to encourage America to get reading!

If you’re in the Washington DC area, there’s really no excuse not to attend. All the presentations and activities are absolutely free to the public. Plus, you can even bring your own books from home for the authors to sign. Of course, since it’s all free, you should donate while you’re there if you can afford to!

What is there to do?

If you like books, you should already feel the excitement bubbling. The official website for the festival describes plenty of awesome activities for the whole family. Trivia sessions, a hunt for Waldo, an interactive maze illustration by Joe Wos are perfect for families. For grown-ups appearances by National Student Poets, and a special session with illustrator Roz Chast are all available. There’s also going to be plenty of activities that have yet to be announced.

First and foremost, it’s about speeches and presentations. Over 100 authors, illustrators, and poets will be giving speeches during the festival on the one of ten stages. There’s stages for children, teens, thrillers and fantasy, history, graphic novels, fiction, and plenty more. Scroll down if you want to see the entire line-up of authors. We’ve also included the times they’ll all be speaking and signing books so you don’t miss anything.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a book fair if you couldn’t get your hands on some books to take home. Politics & Prose Bookstore of Washington, D.C is the official bookseller for the festival this year. All the books from the speakers will be on sale so you can get them signed. In addition, some pre-signed copies will be available too if you can’t make it to the presentations.

Who is speaking?

Lots of people. There are over 100 authors, illustrators, and poets spread across ten stages. The main stage will play host to some of the biggest names in modern American literature. You can find a full rundown of who is speaking and when below.

Main Stage

Contemporary Life

Fiction

Graphic Novels

History & Biography

Poetry & Prose

Thrillers & Fantasy

Teens

Children’s Purple Stage

Children’s Green Stage

You can find more information by visiting the National Book Festival website.