Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring activity declines 8.3% in September 2022

Japan-based company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring declined 8.3% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 8.17% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 34.78% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 2.07% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 43.05% in September 2022, and a 0.56% drop over August 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 27.69% in September 2022, and registered flat growth. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 15.6% in September 2022, a 1.58% rise from August 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 50.27% share, which marked a 3.37% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 37.7%, registering a 2.2% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 9.84% share and a 10.5% drop over August 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.13% and a month-on-month increase of 12.9%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.06%, registering a 66.67% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 48.15% share in September 2022, a 5.31% growth over August 2022. US featured next with a 30.97% share, up 5.81% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 4.74% share, a decline of 34.45% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 49.85%, down by 2.15% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.78% share, a growth of 10.53% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 22.53% share, down 7.02% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.85%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.